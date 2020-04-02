" /> Social Security Recipients Who Didn’t File Income Tax Return WILL Get Stimulus Payments – EastTexasRadio.com
Social Security Recipients Who Didn’t File Income Tax Return WILL Get Stimulus Payments

4 hours ago

 

The Treasury Department abruptly reversed course late Wednesday and announced that Social Security beneficiaries and other Americans who haven’t filed income taxes for the past two years won’t have to take any extra steps to receive one-time checks of up to $1,200 under a new economic recovery program. Most Americans won’t have to do anything to receive a payment under the $2.2 trillion program. Many elderly and disabled people that rely on social security don’t make enough money to need to file a return.

