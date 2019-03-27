Softball And Baseball Plus McGregor Retires In Today’s Sports Update

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

The North Lamar Pantherettes softball team defeated Liberty Eylau 8–0. Karsyn Iltis continued where she left off with Paris as she hits 2 home runs and had 5 RBIs in the win.

North Lamar is now 3–0 in the district and will travel to Pittsburg Friday. That game will be broadcast on Mix 107–7 with first pitch at 5:00 pm.

In other softball action, the Prairiland Lady Patriots defeated Chisum 4–0.

In baseball, the Prairiland Patriots took care of Cooper 4–0. It was Gilmer over North Lamar 8–3.

The No. 14 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team picked up a doubleheader sweep of Rogers State on Tuesday afternoon. The Lions won the first game 2–0 and the second game 7–1.

The wins bring the Lions to 27–9 on the season.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Tuesday officially entered a not guilty plea to charges on two misdemeanor counts of first-degree solicitation and has asked for a jury trial. Kraft’s attorneys filed a court notice Tuesday also waiving his arraignment, which had been scheduled for Thursday but is now canceled.

Arkansas has parted ways with coach Mike Anderson after eight seasons, the school announced on Tuesday. Anderson, 59, is a former Nolan Richardson assistant who returned to Fayetteville in 2011. He guided the Razorbacks to the NCAA tournament in three of the last four seasons heading into this season, but the Razorbacks struggled en route to an 18-16 (8-10 in the SEC) campaign. They also failed to reach the tourney in four of his first five seasons at the helm.

Nebraska has parted ways with coach Tim Miles after seven seasons, the team announced on Tuesday. The favorite to replace Miles is former Iowa State and Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg. Hoiberg, 46, was fired by the Bulls in December but has interest in returning to college basketball. He was also linked to the vacant UCLA job, but Nebraska has already reached out to him and there is mutual interest from Hoiberg.

UFC star Conor McGregor is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault in his native Ireland. The New York Times reported on Tuesday that McGregor, 30, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in December in Dublin, and was arrested and released after questioning the next month. He has not been formally charged with a crime; the investigation is ongoing.

In playoff soccer, Mt Pleasant will play Pine Tree at Pittsburg on Friday at 8:00 pm following the Kilgore vs. Pleasant Grove game at 6:00. Tickets will be $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for students