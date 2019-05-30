Softball Awards and Rangers Win In Today’s Sports Update

District softball awards were handed out for district 15-4A with the North Lamar Pantherettes taking home the majority of them.

Most Valuable Player

Jaycie Hall—North Lamar

Ashlyn Reavis– North Lamar

Outstanding Offensive Player

Karsyn Iltis– North Lamar

Newcomer of the Year

Sloane Hill—North Lamar

Coaching Staff of the Year

North Lamar

**First Team**

Infield

Macy Richardson—North Lamar

Outfielders

Keegan Fendley- North Lamar

Mckayla Figeroa—North Lamar

**Second Team**

Infield

Mckenzie Dickson—North Lamar

Akeirria Garvin– Paris

Chloe Gilmore– Paris

Outfielders

Claire Stewart—North Lamar

Alexis Braswell– Paris

Quiniya Savage—Paris

Utility Player

Emma Layton—North Lamar

The Stanley Cup Finals are even at a game apiece after the Blues defeated Boston 3-2 in overtime. Carl Gunnarsson scored 3:51 into the overtime frame to give St. Louis the win. Game three is Saturday night in St. Louis.

The NBA Finals get underway tonight in Toronto as the Raptors host the Warriors at 8:00 pm. Toronto is looking for its first championship while Golden State is trying to win its fourth in five years.

Wednesday’s game between the RoughRiders and Amarillo was postponed by rain. The two teams will play a single-admission doubleheader Thursday, with game one starting at 5:05 pm and game two beginning shortly thereafter.

Nomar Mazara and Asdrubal Cabrera hit consecutive doubles in the ninth inning, lifting the Texas Rangers over Seattle 8-7 Wednesday in a back-and-forth game that highlighted the Mariners’ difficulties on defense and in the bullpen. Texas will start a four-game series at home with Kansas City on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame is at 6:30 with the first pitch at 7:05.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has a fractured rib and is expected to miss four to six weeks, general manager Jeff Luhnow announced Wednesday. Correa was removed from Tuesday’s lineup against the Chicago Cubs because of soreness. Luhnow told reporters that Correa was injured Tuesday morning at home, but the GM declined to elaborate how it happened.

The security guard allegedly knocked down by Ezekiel Elliott at a Las Vegas music festival earlier this month says he is still seeking a genuine apology from the Dallas Cowboys running back. Kyle Johnson, 19, told KCBS-TV in Los Angeles that he wasn’t injured in the May 19 incident that led to Elliott being detained but was disappointed by his actions. While trying to access a secure area at the festival, Elliott allegedly used his body to shove Johnson backward and he fell over a security fence. “I wasn’t hurt or anything, but just to have someone that you looked up to shove you on the ground over a metal fence?” “It’s not the biggest thing in the world, but really, [to say] nothing happened? I mean, come on.”

Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris Jr, who told the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason that he wanted to be traded if he didn’t receive a new deal, got a raise in an adjusted, one-year contract he agreed to with the team. The Broncos announced the new deal Tuesday night, and sources confirmed that Harris will receive $12.05 million this season after being scheduled to receive $8.9 million.

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis and David Griffin discussed the new executive vice president’s vision for the franchise over breakfast in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Davis, who requested a trade in January, and Griffin, who was hired in April, are expected to continue a dialogue in the near future, sources said. Davis, 26, can become a free agent next summer.