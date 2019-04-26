Softball Playoff Results Plus Stars Drop Game One In Today’s Sports Update

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

Last night on Mix 107.7, the North Lamar Pantherettes defeated Kilgore 19-0 in game one of their bi-district matchup. Eight of the nine batters in the game came up with a hit for NL. McKinzie Dickson had the only home run. It came in the 5th inning when NL put up 10 runs. Game two is tonight at 6:00 pm on Mix 107.7.

The Rivercrest Lady Rebels advanced to the Area round after winning 6-3 last night in Longview.

The Prairiland Lady Patriots will play Hooks tonight. That game will also be in Quitman with the first pitch at 8:30.

In round one of the Bi-district softball playoffs last night, the Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers defeated Marshall 4-1. Averie Ayers had 15 strikeouts in the game. The Mt Vernon Lady Tiger beat Queen City 9-3, and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs struggled to a 3-2 win over Troup. Rivercrest took care of Linden-Kildare 6-3 to advance. Tonight, Mt Pleasant will play Marshall again at 6:30 pm on KLAKE 97.7, Hughes Springs will take on Troup at 7:00 pm on STAR Country 96.9 and Mt Vernon will host Queen City at 6:00 pm on STAR Country 95.9.

On the baseball diamond, the North Lamar Panthers will travel across town to face Paris High. The winner is in the postseason while the other teams season will be over.

Chisum will be on the road to face Mt Vernon.

As expected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was taken with the first pick in last night’s draft.

The Dallas Stars lost game one to St. Louis 3-2.

In the NFL draft last night, the Arizona Cardinals chose Kyler Murray as the number one pick. Nick Bosa went to SF at No. 2, the No. 3 pick was Celin Ferrell for the Jets, Quennin Willams for the Raiders at No. 4, the Buccaneers chose Devin White at No. 5, a surprise pick at No. 6 as the NY Giants took Duke QB Daniel Jones, Josh Allen at No. 7 went to Jacksonville, TJ Hockenson went to Detroit, Ed Oliver to Houston and Devin Bush was the No. 10 for Pittsburg.

The Boston Celtics announced Thursday evening that John Havlicek, one of the greatest players in the history of one of the sport’s most decorated franchises, died at the age of 79. Havlicek played all of his 16 seasons in the NBA with the Celtics, winning eight championships, including one in each of the first four seasons of his career. Only two players, Celtics teammates Bill Russell (11) and Sam Jones (10), have won more championships in NBA history. Havlicek had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Marco Gonzales became the first pitcher to reach five wins this season and the Seattle Mariners chased Texas’ Taylor Hearn in the first inning of his major league debut, beating the Rangers 14-2 Thursday night. It’s the Rangers fourth straight loss. Game 2 of the series is tonight on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame is at 8:30 with the first pitch at 9:10.