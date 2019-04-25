Softball Playoffs Plus Stars vs Blues Game One Tonight

Tonight, the Bi-district round of the Girls softball playoffs start. The Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers will take on Marshall in a best of 3 series at Pine Tree starting at 6:30pm. Game 2 will be Friday at 6:30pm and, if necessary game 3 would be Saturday at 2pm. Those games will be on KLAKE 97.7. Last year’s State runner up, the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs will take on Troup at 7pm. Game 2 will be Friday at 7pm with game 3 to follow, if necessary. All games will be played at ETBU, and will be broadcast on STAR 96.9. And, the Mt Vernon Lady Tigers will take on Queen City at 6:30pm at Queen City. Game 2 will be Friday at 6pm at Mt Vernon, with game 3 to follow, if necessary. Those games will be on STAR 95.9.

The Prairiland Lady Patriots one game playoff with Hooks was cancelled last night due to weather. The game has been rescheduled for Friday night at 8:30 in Quitman.

The North Lamar Pantherettes are set to begin their postseason tonight in Quitman at 6pm weather permitting. The game can be heard on Mix 107-7 beginning at 5:50 with the pregame. North Lamar and Kilgore will play the best two out of three series.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is the eighth-ranked team in the nation in this week’s National Fastpitch Coaches Association coaches poll, as released Wednesday. The Lions held their spot for the third consecutive week. A&M-Commerce has been nationally ranked in 24 consecutive polls dating back to last season.

The Dallas Stars begin round two tonight against the St. Louis Blues In St. Louis. Puck drop is at 8:30.

Chad Pinder’s two-out RBI single in the ninth inning lifted the Oakland Athletics to a 6-5 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. Helping the A’s to sweep the series.The Rangers head to Seattle tonight to start a 4 game series with the Mariners.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has signed a contract extension, tying him to Pittsburgh through the 2021 season, the Steelers announced Wednesday. The deal is a two-year extension to go with the one year he had left on his contract.

The most accurate kicker in NFL history is now the highest-paid one.

Justin Tucker signed a four-year extension Wednesday that will keep him with the Baltimore Ravens through the 2023 season. The extension is worth $20.45 million, bringing the total of the five-year deal to $23.05 million, and includes $12.5 million fully guaranteed in the first two years and an $8 million signing bonus.

The NFL Draft begins tonight in Nashville. The first 5 picks are: Arizona, San Francisco, NY Jets, the Raiders and Tampa Bay. The Cowboys traded their 27th pick and will not pick until #58 in the second round. Coverage on ESPN starts at 6pm.