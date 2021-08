A resolution was approved Monday by Hopkins County Commissioners giving permission to the Pine Forest solar project to use county roads for development and improvements for the project. Roads to be used include Hopkins County Roads 2346, 2310, 2336, 2333, 3340, 3344, 3351, 3334 and 3342. When the project is complete, the Dike solar project is expected to “include around 650,000 solar panels.