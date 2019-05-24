Soliz and Reaves Named North Lamar Teachers of the Year

Employees receive special awards and service pins

An employee appreciation and recognition banquet for North Lamar ISD employees was held Thursday to honor those who make a difference to students and co-workers throughout the year. Interim Superintendent Kelli Stewart along with Assistant Superintendents Chandra White and Dr. Angela Chadwick and Special Education DirectorTonya Igleheart recognized employees for their years of service to the district, honored those retiring, and presented special awards to those who have gone above and beyond assisting students and colleagues.

Named the 2019 Secondary Teacher of the Year was Amber Soliz and Elementary Teacher of the Year Heather Reaves. Soliz is a biology instructor at North Lamar High School and Reaves teaches fourth grade math and science at Bailey Intermediate.

Others named as Teacher of the Year for their campus were Cherie Murdock at Stone Middle School, Ashley Wilkerson at Aaron Parker Elementary, Melissa Allen at Everett Elementary and Yolanda Lasenbby at Higgins Elementary.

Recipients of the district’s special awards were Stone custodian Trina Gruber for Auxiliary of the Year, Captain Jeff Akard for Support Staff of the Year, Everett attendance clerk Casidy Figueroa for Paraprofessional of the Year, and Everett inclusion teacher Cheryl Thrasher for Special Educator of the Year.

Retiring from the district are Sally Allee (18 years), Annette Davidson (17 years), Connie Hughes (15 years), Jerry Jarrell (27 years), Celina Johns (19 years), Tammy Klinkerman (22 years), Barbara McFarland (19 years), Kathy Moseley (21 years), Cherie Murdock (14 years), Gay Powell (21 years), Janie Sharrock (14 years), Deborah Sherwood(22 years), Missy Starnes (24 years), Pam Tuttle (24 years) and Donna Womack (17 years).

Honored and receiving pins for their years of service were: 35 years – Edith Ferguson; 30 years – Kathy Barker, Debbie Downs and Sandra Patterson; 25 years – Wendy Bozarth, Kathy Harville and Karen Johnson; 20 years – Carla Coleman, Angela Compton, Jenifer Cooper, Cheryl LaRue, Kim Perry, Mark Russell, Lora Sanders, Chris Smith, Melvia Strickland, Kenda Wheeler, Tuttle Whitley and Renee Williams.

Receiving their 15 year pins were: Sandra Bramhall, Chad Chalupa, Suzanne Culbertson, Annette Davidson, Mindy Dority, Connie Hughes, Becky Jones, Alice Kirby, Shelli Kropp, Jennifer Kuhlengel, Yolanda Lasenbby, Julie Leonard, Lori Malone, Marla Sessums, Joseph Tellez and Christiana Weemes. Receiving 10 year pins were Jamie Allen, Karen Baker, Cindy Cobb, Britany Creamer, Dedra Dollins, Amy Haage, Tracy Johnson, Brittany Moreland, David Pasternak, Carla Piper, Metra Roberts, Sharon Routon and Heather Vanderburg. Others receiving their 5 year pins wereTaniqua Blakely, Rodrick Boyce, Angie Cox, Lisa Denman, Catherine Dickinson, Stephanie Easton, Erika Farmer, Shelle Fowler, Stacy Godwin, Patti Hazelwood, Shelia McHam, Courtney Malone, Tammy Michael, Jacie Nelson, Tiffany Page, Kyle Penwell, Heather Reaves, Shirley Sanders, Shelia Slider, Sherry Stover and Patrick Watkins.