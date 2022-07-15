Some Abortions WILL Continue Despite Lawsuit

One expert doesn’t think women will be denied life-saving care, regardless of the state’s new lawsuit against the Biden administration. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued, saying federal laws allowing doctors to perform abortion in case of medical emergency violates Texas sovereign interest. Dr. John Thoppil, President of the Texas Association of Obstretricians and Gynocolgists says saving the life of the mother is first and foremost. Thoppil says that can also include pre-eclampsia and hypertention.