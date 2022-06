Some companies have now said they would reimburse employees who travel for an abortion. But does this open those companies up to possible lawsuits? Rogge Dunn is a civil attorney in Dallas and says while businesses may want to help…they have to be careful. Companies including Starbucks, Uber, Tesla and Amazon have said they would reimburse travel for medical services including abortion. Dunn believes the state legislature may pass laws to prevent such a move.