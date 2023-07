As of May 2023, national unemployment is at 3.4%, with little change from April. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in South Dakota to 5.4% in Nevada. In Northeast Texas, are is a list of counties and their unemployment rate. No. 1, with 9.3%, is Starr County, followed by No. 15 Morris, with 6.2%. No. 34 Marion, 5.1%. No. 39 Cass, 5%. No. 40 Red River, 5%. No. 49 Harrison, 4.7%.