Some East Texas Hospitals Could Get COVID Vaccine Next Week

The Texas Department of State Health Services has submitted the first week’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccine to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first week’s allocation is 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties as early as the week of Dec. 14, depending on when the vaccine is authorized for use in the United States. Hospitals in East Texas receiving allocations during the first round are in Texarkana, Longview, Tyler, Greenville and Terrell.