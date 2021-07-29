Some Economic Sectors in Texas Expanding Despite Pandemic

Two key economic sectors in Texas are expanding despite the doom and gloom of the pandemic. The Dallas Federal Reserve said manufacturing and service industry sectors are signaling growth for July. The feds manufacturing production index, which measures Texas factory output, is up over a point and a half, well above average. The revenue index of the service industry sector, which includes retail, health care, education and professional services, jumped four points. The fed said economic activity is accelerating but economists worry that the surge in covid cases could cause a backslide, hamstringing the recovery.