Some Experts Upset With Putin Over Ukraine

Foreign policy experts are fuming to see Russian President Vladimir Putin amass forces on their border with Ukraine. Texas GOP Congressman Mike McCaul, who sits on house foreign affairs, says President Biden should be more active in helping our allies. He says allowing Russia to attack their neighbors only encourages our enemies. And he fears it will give the green light to China to become more aggressive to Taiwan. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki says that there have been talks with NATO allies about deescalating Russia’s aggression.

