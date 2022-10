The North Lamar Panthers varsity football game against Pleasant Grove will be played tonight, with kick-off at 7pm. The game will be broadcast live on MIX 107.7. The game between the Paris Wildcats and Anna has also been moved to tonight. That game on KBUS 101.9. KOYN 93.9 will broadcast the game between Honey Grove and Wolfe City. The changes from Friday night were made because of the threat of heavy rain and storms Friday night.