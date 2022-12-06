Some Methodist Churches Elect To Disaffilate From UMC

The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. Hundreds more Methodists expect to similarly depart in the coming months after receiving final approval from church leaders and join the Global Methodist Church, which would more conservatively follow the same beliefs. The UMC has four regional bodies in Texas, two of which met on Saturday: one in Lubbock and another and the Texas Annual Conference in Houston.

The fight within the denomination occurs as the UMC has expanded into more conservative areas. And it comes amid a national reckoning in broader American Christianity over similar questions about inclusivity and doctrinal alignment that have intensified.

“It parallels this moment in the broader world,” said the Rev. Nathan Lonsdale Bledsoe, senior pastor at St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church in Houston, which is remaining in the UMC. “It’s a hard time to bring people together. We reflect the brokenness of the culture and the world.”

The mass exodus in Texas significantly exacerbates ongoing issues for the UMC: Since 2019, when UMC delegates approved initial disaffiliation plans, more than 1,300 of the UMC’s 30,500 American churches have voted to leave, and the denomination is bracing for massive spending cuts, and 30-year budget lows, the denomination’s news service reported earlier this year.

At the UMC’s 1972 meeting, Don Hand, a San Antonio lawyer and Methodist layman, sought what he thought was a compromise on the issue: an amendment to the faith group’s doctrinal stances that said all people were created equal by God. Still, that homosexuality was nonetheless “incompatible” with Christian beliefs. “We do not condone the practice of homosexuality and consider this practice incompatible with Christian doctrine,” Hand wrote at the time.