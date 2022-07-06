Some Raise Eyebrows About Cowboy’s Tweet

The Dallas Cowboys sparked criticism on social media Tuesday after announcing a marketing agreement with a gun-themed coffee company with blends that include “AK-47 Espresso,” “Silencer Smooth,” and “Murdered Out.” They revealed the partnership with the Black Rifle Coffee Co. on Twitter after a half-dozen people died in a shooting at Highland Park, IL, on the Fourth of July. It also comes a little more than a month since the Cowboys announced their role in a $400,000 donation to support victims and survivors of the school shooting in Uvalde, where 19 students and two teachers died. The Cowboys declined to comment.