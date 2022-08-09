Some Ranchers Selling Off Their Beef Cattle

Texas ranchers, who are dealing with dried out fields and dried up ponds, are selling off their herds. Experts say this will likely have a long-term impact. Gary Joiner with the Texas Farm Bureau says, when ranchers are selling their breeding stock now, that means fewer cows in the future. That, he says, will keep beef prices at this same high level. And, because Texas has so many cows, this will effect the entire nation.
