Some businesses are announcing they will be closed Thursday (Mar 7) and Friday (Mar 8) in Sulphur Springs. One is the Sulphur Springs ISD Tax Office. The reason is, of course, the Wildcat’s game in the Alamodome against San Antonio Wagner. Wagner is 32-5, while Sulphur Springs enters the next to the last game of the season at 29-8. Game time is 8:30 this evening. The winner plays in the championship game Saturday at 3:00 pm.