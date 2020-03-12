Some Universities Extending Spring Break – Going Online

UT Tyler has announced that because of the current pandemic, spring break will extend through the end of March 20 for its students. All classes will be held online the week of March 23. No face-to-face classes will be held on UT Tyler’s campuses in Tyler, Longview or Palestine from March 23 to March 27. Faculty will be communicating with students over the next few days to let them know about online delivery.

TCU has announced that it is extending spring break for another week. Classes are going online from March 23rd through April 3rd. Instructors will use the week of March 16th to prepare for a fully online format.