" /> Some Universities Extending Spring Break – Going Online – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Some Universities Extending Spring Break – Going Online

4 hours ago

UT Tyler has announced that because of the current pandemic, spring break will extend through the end of March 20 for its students. All classes will be held online the week of March 23. No face-to-face classes will be held on UT Tyler’s campuses in Tyler, Longview or Palestine from March 23 to March 27. Faculty will be communicating with students over the next few days to let them know about online delivery.

TCU has announced that it is extending spring break for another week. Classes are going online from March 23rd through April 3rd. Instructors will use the week of March 16th to prepare for a fully online format.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     