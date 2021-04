Mt Pleasant Travel Center at 2011 N. Jefferson sold a $3 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket, from the $250 Million Cash Party. The owner will remain anonymous. The Texas Lottery says it is the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. The $250 Million Cash Party ticket offers more than $250 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the scratch-off are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.