Sonar Finds Submerged Vehicle

Fishermen discovered something surprising Tuesday when their sonar picked up a vehicle submerged in the Little River near Allen’s Ferry Boat Launch outside of Fulton, Ark. The discovery led to a possible breakthrough in a missing person case. Miller and Hempstead County Fire Department dive teams arrived around 10:00 am to recover the vehicle and found a second vehicle submerged nearby. Officials believe it may be related to a seven-year-old missing person case out of Hope, Ark. but have not yet confirmed if that is the case.