SONIC Drive-In Donates To Teacher In Paris This Teacher Appreciation Month

OKLAHOMA CITY (May 25, 2021) – Sonic honored the creative efforts teachers have made to maneuver their ever-shifting learning environments and keep students engaged this past year. SONIC® Drive-In donated $1.5 million teacher requests on the national education nonprofit site DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 4. As part of SONIC’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donations helped fund more than 7,000 teacher requests across the country in need of critical resources, including a special teacher in Paris, Texas, who received a combined donation of $77.00.

On Teacher Appreciation Day, the brand matched 50 percent of each donation made to all teacher requests on DonorsChoose. The following exceptional teacher received funding:

Ms. King at North Lamar High School for the project “Wireless Mice for All”



“Teachers took this past year head-on, engineering a variety of innovative methods to keep their students learning in both in-person and virtual classrooms,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for SONIC. “We express our gratitude to these teachers, who create inspirational learning environments for students during a challenging time. With SONIC’s $1.5 million donation match, we were able to help teachers access much-need supplies to complete this school year successfully.”

SONIC is committed to helping teachers now in this time of need and all year long. Through Limeades for Learning, SONIC has donated more than $19 million to public school teachers, helping more than 36,000 teachers and impacting nearly 7.4 million students in public schools nationwide since 2009. Visit LimeadesforLearning.com to learn about future funding opportunities and explore public school teacher requests in the Paris community in need of support.

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States, with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by SONIC’s iconic Carhops, the restaurant’s expansive, award-winning menu offers unique breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack, and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspiredBrands.com.

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 4.7 million people and partners have contributed $1 billion to support nearly two million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit www.donorschoose.org.