South Jefferson Underpass Being Repaired

Railroad Underpass to Close in Mount Pleasant For Repairs Next Week

Northbound traffic on South Jefferson to be detoured during work

ATLANTA — Motorists who frequently travel through the railroad underpass on South Jefferson Street (Bus. 271 Northbound) in Mount Pleasant will need to find an alternate route during the daytime. Union Pacific Railroad will be closing the highway to through-traffic beginning Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, from 8:30 am to 7:00 pm each day to make repairs near the railroad underpass. The roadway will be open to traffic each night.

Traffic will officially detour on a signed route on Ferguson Road and East First Street. Trucks must use the official detour route, but other motorists may use local ways they find more convenient. Portable message boards will be placed near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn motorists of the scheduled road closure. The construction schedule and road closure can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.

Anyone having any questions about the road closure, detour routes, or construction work can call the Texas Department of Transportation Mount Pleasant maintenance section at 903-572-8511.