South Main Iron & Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue Are joining efforts to raise funds for Addy Wright A sweet 10 year old who is battling Wilms Tumor Cancer November 19th from 10-3! Music from Trey Dose & Merrol Ray. Silent Auction, Gift Basket Drawings, Men’s Basket plus Grill & Cornhole Weekender basket. Ladies’ Basket of local gift cards, products & more. Bake sale too!

NOVEMBER 19TH FROM 10 AM -3 PM At SOUTH MAIN IRON 255 SW 1ST PARIS, TEXAS.