A FREE dinner for the Deport community from Southern Faith Ministries is on Christmas Day. The meal can be delivered if in Deport or can be picked up if outside of Deport. The meal will be ready around 5PM Christmas Day. Menu will be: Ham, Cornbread Dressing, Green Beans with Bacon, Mash Potatoes, Fresh Baked Mini Loaf of Bread and a Slice of Pumpkin Pie. Please Call or Text Amber at 903-227-1665 and reserve your meal. PLEASE RSVP BY DECEMBER 20th.