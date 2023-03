Southern Faith Ministries of Texoma is in Deport, Texas, offering FREE Hot Meal Plates on Easter Day for anyone in need. The meal will include ham, potato salad, corn, deviled eggs, and a freshly baked mini loaf of bread and cookies. Meals will be ready for pickup by 5:00 pm, or they can deliver to anyone located in Deport. You can request a dinner by texting or emailing Amber at 903-395-5822 Amber@SouthernFaithMinistries.com.