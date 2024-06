Elon Musk’s private spaceflight company is being sued by a group of environmental activists, upset about the impact of the liftoffs. It’s specifically about the water used to cool down the launch pad, which seeps into the wetlands SPACE-X will not say what kind of water they use for cooling and if it contains chemicals that could damage the environment. They also argued that a state agency that is supposed to be monitoring the impact has failed to fulfill its duties.