Tuesday, January 30, is the date of the closely watched special election runoff for Texas House District 2. Early voting begins on Monday, January 22. The runoff features two Republicans from dueling factions of the party, Jill Dutton and Brent Money. They’re competing to finish the former state Rep. Bryan Slaton of Royse City’s term. The House expelled Slaton in May after a committee investigation found he got a 19-year-old intern drunk and had sex with her.