Special Meeting Friday Noon Of Sulphur Springs ISD Board

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

FRIDAY, AUGUST 24, 2018

12:00 PM

I. CALL TO ORDER: Invocation

II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had

been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance

with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.

III. PUBLIC FORUM:

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting per

policy BED(LOCAL).

IV. ACTION ITEMS

A. Consider approval of budget amendments for the fiscal year ending August 31,

2018. (Budget amendments will be available at the meeting) [Sherry McGraw] V. EXECUTIVE SESSION

Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for which

closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas

Government Code, Section (.074).

A. Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be assigned,

acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, and other personnel matters.

VI. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO

ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.

VII. ADJOURNMENT