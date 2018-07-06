Special Meeting of Sulphur Springs Council

AN EXECUTIVE SESSION WILL BE HELD AT 6:30 P.M. IN ACCORDANCE WITH TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE, TITLE 5, CHAPTER 551.071, CONSULTATION WITH ATTORNEY REGARDING PENDING LITIGATION; AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE, TITLE 5, CHAPTER 551.072, DELIBERATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF REAL PROPERTY.

The special meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street. The following items will be discussed:

Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.

(A) Recycling Presentation, Josh Bray

Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, wastewater treatment plant operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues.

Discussion/action on Consent Agenda.

Discussion/action on the Capital Improvement Plan for 2019 – 2023.

Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2725, a rezoning request by Frances Mears to rezone a 0.47 acre parcel located at 601 South Jackson Street, being further described as Lots 32 & 33 of Block 49, from Light Industrial (LI) to Multi-Family (MF).

Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for chemicals for the Water Treatment Plant.

Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1150 authorizing the city to establish an account in its name with TexPool Prime and designating authorized representatives.

Discussion/action on a motion to amend the case management software contract with GHS.

Discussion/action on a motion to begin the Charter amendment process.

Discussion only on a potential food truck ordinance.

Discussion/action on Executive Session regarding Pending Litigation /Real Property.

Visitors and public forum.