Special Message From Paris-Lamar County Health District On Johnson and Johnson Covid Vaccine

As you are likely aware, DSHS asked vaccine providers in Texas to pause all administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following yesterday’s recommendation from the CDC and FDA. Six cases of a rare blood clot condition in individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine prompted the pause in administration to allow data to be reviewed.

A few key messages:

• Reports of the blood clots are extremely rare.

• The blood clots seem to occur 1 – 2 weeks after vaccination.

• People experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath should seek medical care.

• The pause will allow time for healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients, and report cases that may be related to the vaccine. It will also give the CDC time to review the data on the cases that have been reported.

• People who are currently scheduled to get vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should keep their appointments and move forward with vaccination.