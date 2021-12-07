Special Message From Sulphur Springs ISD on False Threat

SSISD is aware of a screen shot of an apparent threat that has been circulating on Snap Chat today. Our administrators and the SSISD Police Department have investigated thoroughly and determined that this posting does not pose a threat and is not likely related to Sulphur Springs or Sulphur Springs ISD in any way. We believe that it originated in the Houston area and that the matter has been resolved.

Regardless, we take every instance such as this with extreme seriousness, and we will continue to be vigilant. The safety of our students and staff is our absolute top priority.