Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Roper & White
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Special Message From Sulphur Springs ISD on False Threat

SSISD is aware of a screen shot of an apparent threat that has been circulating on Snap Chat today.  Our administrators and the SSISD Police Department have investigated thoroughly and determined that this posting does not pose a threat and is not likely related to Sulphur Springs or Sulphur Springs ISD in any way.  We believe that it originated in the Houston area and that the matter has been resolved.

Regardless, we take every instance such as this with extreme seriousness, and we will continue to be vigilant.  The safety of our students and staff is our absolute top priority.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     