Special Session of Hopkins County Commissioners

Dave Kirkpatrick 20 mins ago

NOTICE OF SPECIAL SESSION

TIME: 1:00 P.M.
DATE: Thursday, August 26, 2021
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
I. Invocation
II. Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
A. AMERICAN FLAG:
B. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS

1) The Court To Declare A Quorum
2) Consent Agenda.
i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
3) The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
4) Other County Business.
i) The Court To Bring Back From The Table Item 4) xiv) Regarding The Bid For The Roof Renovation Of The Hopkins County Annex
Building Which Was Tabled During The Regular Meeting Of August, 23 2021.
ii) The Court To Consider And Accept The Bid For The Roof Renovation Of The Hopkins County Annex Building.
5) The Court To Adjourn.

_____________________________________________
ROBERT NEWSOM, COUNTY JUDGE
HOPKINS COUNTY, TEXAS

STATE OF TEXAS X
COUNTY OF HOPKINS X
I, Tracy Smith, County Clerk

