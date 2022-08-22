Special SSISD Board Meeting This Morning at 11am (Monday 08.22)

AGENDA
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING
MONDAY, AUGUST 22, 2022
11:00 AM
- CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the flags.
- FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS
- Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.
III. PUBLIC FORUM
- Public participation is limited to the designated open forum for a meeting per board policy BED(LOCAL)
- Conduct a public meeting on the Sulphur Springs Independent School District’s 2022 proposed tax rate. (Education Code, Section 44.004)
- ACTION ITEMS
- Consider approval of budget amendments for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022. (Budget amendments summary given at the meeting) [Sherry McGraw] B. Discuss and consider approval of the General Fund, Debt Service, and Food Service budgets for the Sulphur Springs Independent School District for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2023, and review all other budget areas. (Copy of budget presented at the meeting) [Sherry McGraw]
- Discuss and consider the adoption of a Resolution levying an annual ad valorem tax – for Interest & Sinking and Maintenance & Operations – for the Sulphur Springs Independent School District for the year 2022.[Sandra Gibby]
- Consider an order calling a bond election. (Information sent to Board under separate cover) [Michael Lamb]
- EXECUTIVE SESSION: Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code, Section (.072), (.074) A. Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned,
acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel matters. B. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.
- RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.
VII. ADJOURNMENT
T Page of