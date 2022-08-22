Special SSISD Board Meeting This Morning at 11am (Monday 08.22)

AGENDA

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

MONDAY, AUGUST 22, 2022

11:00 AM

Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.

CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the flags.

III. PUBLIC FORUM

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum for a meeting per board policy BED(LOCAL)

Conduct a public meeting on the Sulphur Springs Independent School District’s 2022 proposed tax rate. (Education Code, Section 44.004)

ACTION ITEMS

Consider approval of budget amendments for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022. (Budget amendments summary given at the meeting) [Sherry McGraw] B. Discuss and consider approval of the General Fund, Debt Service, and Food Service budgets for the Sulphur Springs Independent School District for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2023, and review all other budget areas. (Copy of budget presented at the meeting) [Sherry McGraw]

Discuss and consider the adoption of a Resolution levying an annual ad valorem tax – for Interest & Sinking and Maintenance & Operations – for the Sulphur Springs Independent School District for the year 2022.[Sandra Gibby]

Consider an order calling a bond election. (Information sent to Board under separate cover) [Michael Lamb]