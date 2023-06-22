Special Statement By Lamar County Sheriff’s Office On Holiday Fireworks

With the Fourth of July coming up, we wanted to make sure you get the correct information regarding fireworks in Lamar County. We hope that you read and share this prior to your party planning, so we don’t have to come and break up the fun.

FIREWORK USE AND POSSESSION IS ALLOWED IN LAMAR COUNTY

But only in the unincorporated areas of Lamar County. In other words, as long as you are not within the city limits or within 5,000 feet of the city limits (depending on the city ordinance) feel free to have your own fireworks-related fun. Just be careful, because fireworks can turn dangerous fast and without any warning. Check out Sec. 2154.251 Prohibited Use of Fireworks in the Texas Occupations Code.

In addition, it is important to respect the rights of others. Loud or dangerous conduct can disturb others and land you in trouble with our Deputies. Also, remember that fireworks and alcohol do not mix. Texas Penal Code § 49.02 (Public Intoxication) makes it a crime to be intoxicated to the extent that you are a danger to yourself or others.

USE AND POSSESSION OF FIREWORKS IS PROHIBITED IN ALMOST EVERY CITY IN LAMAR COUNTY.