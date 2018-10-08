Special Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting Called 10.16.2018

THE CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS SPECIAL MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OCTOBER 16, 2 7:00 P.M.

The special meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street. The following items will be discussed:

Call to order

Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

Discussion/action on a motion to approve Resolution No. 1155 approving a development agreement between Luminant Mining Company LLC and the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Financial update by Finance Director Lesa Smith.

5. Adjourn.