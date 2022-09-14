Young Title Company Header
Special Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting To be Held Tuesday, Sept 20

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS   SPECIAL MEETING OF THE  CITY COUNCIL  September 20, 2022 7:00 P.M.

An Executive Session will be held at 6:30 p.m. in accordance with Texas  Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.087 Deliberations Regarding  Economic Development Ashoka Steel. 

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m.  on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. The following items will be discussed: 

  1. Reconvene into open session. 
  2. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. 
  3. Discussion/action on public hearing of second and final reading of Ordinance  No. 2811, the appropriations ordinance for the City of Sulphur Springs for  fiscal year 2022-2023. 
  4. Discussion/action on public hearing of second and final reading of Ordinance  No. 2812, setting the tax rate for the City of Sulphur Springs for fiscal year  2022 – 2023. 
  5. Discussion/action on public hearing of second and final reading of Ordinance  No. 2813, setting the water rate. 
  6. Discussion/action on public hearing of second and final reading of Ordinance  No. 2814, setting the sewer rate. 
  7. Discussion/action on public hearing of second and final reading of Ordinance  No. 2816 – An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs,  Texas, amending Ordinance No. 2799, the master fee schedule for costs, fees  and rates associated with permitting, utility services and other services  provided by the City. 
  8. Discussion/action on public hearing of second and final reading of Ordinance  No. 2817, authorization of updated service credits.

  1. Discussion/action on public hearing of second and final reading of Ordinance  No. 2818 – An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs,  Texas, amending Ordinance No. 2798, the 2021-2022 Annual Budget  Ordinance. 
  2. Discussion/Action on executive item if any. 
  3. Adjourn.

Consent Agenda 

The City of Sulphur Springs will provide assistance to the hearing impaired if notice  is given to the City Secretary 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting date so that  appropriate arrangements can be made. 

The City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas meets regularly on the first  Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building. The Council follows  a printed agenda for official action, however, following the conclusion of the  agenda, anyone may address the Council, but Council will not take official action.  Any individual desiring official action should submit his or her request to the office  of the City Secretary by 12:00 noon on the Wednesday before the next regularly  scheduled meeting. 

The City Council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any  time during the course of this meeting to discuss any of the matters listed  above, as authorized by Texas Government Code, §551.071 (Consultation  with Attorney), §551.072 (Deliberations about Real Property), §551.073  (Deliberations about Gifts and Donations); §551.074 (Personnel Matters, must  be stated specifically with regard to position) §551.076 (Deliberations about  security devices) and §551.087 (Economic Development).

