Special Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting To be Held Tuesday, Sept 20

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS SPECIAL MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL September 20, 2022 7:00 P.M.

An Executive Session will be held at 6:30 p.m. in accordance with Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development Ashoka Steel.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. The following items will be discussed:

Reconvene into open session. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. Discussion/action on public hearing of second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2811, the appropriations ordinance for the City of Sulphur Springs for fiscal year 2022-2023. Discussion/action on public hearing of second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2812, setting the tax rate for the City of Sulphur Springs for fiscal year 2022 – 2023. Discussion/action on public hearing of second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2813, setting the water rate. Discussion/action on public hearing of second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2814, setting the sewer rate. Discussion/action on public hearing of second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2816 – An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, amending Ordinance No. 2799, the master fee schedule for costs, fees and rates associated with permitting, utility services and other services provided by the City. Discussion/action on public hearing of second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2817, authorization of updated service credits.

Discussion/action on public hearing of second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2818 – An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, amending Ordinance No. 2798, the 2021-2022 Annual Budget Ordinance. Discussion/Action on executive item if any. Adjourn.

