Special Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting Tuesday 09.22.20

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS SPECIAL MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL SEPTEMBER 22, 202 6:00 P.M.

The special meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Public link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8CxjG8pt3Cn8DDMgg0xr8g

The following items will be discussed:

Call to order.

Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2770, the appropriations ordinance for the City of Sulphur Springs for fiscal year 2020-2021.

Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2771, setting the tax rate for the City of Sulphur Springs for fiscal year 2020 – 2021.

Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2772, authorization of updated service credits.

Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1211 authorizing the City manager or his designee to act on behalf of the City in preparation and submission of an application for the Economic Development Administration Public Works and Economic Adjustment Assistance (EDA) Program including CARES Act Funding.

Visitors and public forum.