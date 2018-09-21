Special Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting Tuesday 09.25-18

The special meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street. The following items will be discussed:

Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. Discussion/action on public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2727, the appropriations ordinance for the City of Sulphur Springs for FY 2018-19. Discussion/action on public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2728, setting the tax rate for the City of Sulphur Springs. Discussion/action on public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2729 setting the water rate for the City of Sulphur Springs. Discussion/action on public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2730 setting the sewer rate for the City of Sulphur Springs. Discussion/action on public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2731setting the sanitation rate for the City of Sulphur Springs. Discussion/action on public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2732 authorization of Update Service Credits. Discussion/action on public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2733 on a request by Harold and Karen Marts to rezone property located at 1332 S. Hillcrest from Single Family (SF) to Light Commercial (LC). Discussion/action on public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2734 on a request by Burt LL, LLC, Pat Chase and Carrie Nuckolls to rezone property located at 435 Connally Street, from Single Family (SF) to Single Family Attached (SFA). Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1154, a reimbursement resolution for the City of Sulphur Springs. Visitors and public forum. Adjourn.