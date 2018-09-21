Hess Lawn Mower Header
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Car-Mart Sep 2018
Morrell banner

Special Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting Tuesday 09.25-18

4 hours ago

 

 

 

 

The special meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 in the Council Room at 201 North Davis Street.  The following items will be discussed:

 

  1. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.
  2. Discussion/action on public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2727, the appropriations ordinance for the City of Sulphur Springs for FY 2018-19.
  3. Discussion/action on public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2728, setting the tax rate for the City of Sulphur Springs.
  4. Discussion/action on public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2729 setting the water rate for the City of Sulphur Springs.
  5. Discussion/action on public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2730 setting the sewer rate for the City of Sulphur Springs.
  6. Discussion/action on public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2731setting the sanitation rate for the City of Sulphur Springs.
  7. Discussion/action on public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2732 authorization of Update Service Credits.
  8. Discussion/action on public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2733 on a request by Harold and Karen Marts to rezone property located at 1332 S. Hillcrest from Single Family (SF) to Light Commercial (LC).
  9. Discussion/action on public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2734 on a request by Burt LL, LLC, Pat Chase and Carrie Nuckolls to rezone property located at 435 Connally Street, from Single Family (SF) to Single Family Attached (SFA).
  10. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1154, a reimbursement resolution for the City of Sulphur Springs.
  11. Visitors and public forum.
  12. Adjourn.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     