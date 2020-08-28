" /> Special Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting – EastTexasRadio.com
Special Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting

2 hours ago

 

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Friday, August 28, 2020.

 

PUBLIC FORUM

 

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

 

A public meeting was held on the Sulphur Springs ISD’s 2020 proposed tax rate.  No one from the public was present for the meeting.

 

 

ACTION ITEMS

 

Ordinance 2-20 levying an annual ad valorem tax of $1.251380 ($0.940900 M&O and $0.310480 for I&S), per $100 cash valuation for 2020.

 

Budget amendments for the General Fund and Food Services budgets for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2020.

 

The Sulphur Springs ISD Asynchronus Plan for 2020-2021.

 

 

 

 

PERSONNEL

 

Resignations

Stephanie Ricks                     SpEd Aide                               High School

Jennifer Virgel                         SpEd Teacher                         High School

Amanda Ferrell                       Instructional Aide                    Austin Academic Center

 

New Personnel

Leticia Burnside                      SpEd Aide                               Barbara Bush

Erika Flowers                          SpEd Aide                               Barbara Bush

Kylie Wyly                               Campus Secretary                 Barbara Bush

Haylee Head                           Title III Aide                             Travis

Kristin McKinney                    SpEd Teacher                         High School

