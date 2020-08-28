Special Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Friday, August 28, 2020.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

A public meeting was held on the Sulphur Springs ISD’s 2020 proposed tax rate. No one from the public was present for the meeting.

ACTION ITEMS

Ordinance 2-20 levying an annual ad valorem tax of $1.251380 ($0.940900 M&O and $0.310480 for I&S), per $100 cash valuation for 2020.

Budget amendments for the General Fund and Food Services budgets for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2020.

The Sulphur Springs ISD Asynchronus Plan for 2020-2021.

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Stephanie Ricks SpEd Aide High School

Jennifer Virgel SpEd Teacher High School

Amanda Ferrell Instructional Aide Austin Academic Center

New Personnel

Leticia Burnside SpEd Aide Barbara Bush

Erika Flowers SpEd Aide Barbara Bush

Kylie Wyly Campus Secretary Barbara Bush

Haylee Head Title III Aide Travis

Kristin McKinney SpEd Teacher High School