Special Texas Legislative Session Begins Thursday 07.08.21

A special session of the State Legislature starts today, and a battle over voting protocols is tops on Governor Abbott’s list. Derek Cohen with the Texas Public Policy Foundation says it’s important that the state looks to roll back an expansion of mail-in ballots. GOP leaders were given a green light to push for voting changes when the US Supreme Court legalized Arizona’s law, which imposes restrictions on how ballots may be cast and collected.

Lawmakers will take up a bill that prohibits transgender student athletes from playing on the sports team they identify with. It would require them to play on the team that corresponds with their gender at birth. Equality CEO Ricardo Martinez claims transgender students are being picked on by state lawmakers. He calls the bill a fictitious emergency that is being prioritized over critical issues that impact everyday Texans.

Many in the restaurant industry are hoping the Governor won’t forget about them when the special legislative session starts today. Restaurants across the state were not able to take advantage of a federal program designed to help…because it was underfunded. Emily Williams Knight with the Texas Restaurant Association is hoping the legislature will ear mark much needed funds for restaurants. Knight is hopeful the governor Abbott will add the issue before the session ends.