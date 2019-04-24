Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport

Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Wood

At 7:17 pm, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm ten miles east of Tyler, moving northeast at 45 mph. Pea size hail and winds over 30 mph will be possible.

Location impacted includes Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Overton, Big Sandy, Hawkins, New London, Arp, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Diana, Rosewood, Liberty City, West Mountain, New Chaple Hill, Winona, and Union Grove.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike ten miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm could intensify, so be sure to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warrning from the National Weather Service.