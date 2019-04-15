Spillage From Lone Star’s Sewer System

“The excessive rain over the last several days has overwhelmed the City of Lone Star’s sewer system, resulting in spillage from the sewer collection system into Ellison Creek Reservoir (Lone Star Lake). Most of this spillage is rainwater that has infiltrated the sewer system. There is no immediate threat to public safety and citizens should not be concerned. Not affected is the drinking water for the City of Lone Star as the City’s water source is not Lone Star Lake. The City purchases drinking water from Northeast Texas Municipal Water District, who sources their water from Lake-O-the-Pines. The City of Lone Star is working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to ensure public health is maintained. Direct any questions to City Hall at 903-656-2311.”

