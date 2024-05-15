Sponsorships on Sale Soon for 5th Annual Designer Handbag Bingo

Sulphur Springs, TX –

The Hopkins County Health Care (HCHC) Foundation’s Designer Handbag Bingo is set for Thursday, August 8. This popular event is expected to be a sellout.

Sponsorships will be available for purchase on Monday, May 20 at handbagbingo24.GiveSmart.com. Two levels, $2,500 and $1,500, include a reserved table for 8 players. The $500 and $250 include advertising benefits but no tickets or table.

Last year, 539 people played for designer bags. This year, organizers hope to accommodate even more players.

“We have been blessed with the popularity of this event. It has allowed the Foundation to provide lifesaving medical care in Hopkins County. In particular, it has funded the last 4 years of the free mammography clinic we host in October.” says Foundation Chair Maleta Reynolds.

Tables for 8 will go on sale on Saturday, June 22 for $575 while individual tickets will go on sale on Saturday, July 13 for $60 each.

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation was founded in 1997 to support and improve local healthcare for the benefit of the residents. The Foundation is an IRS 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization.

Visit handbagbingo24.givesmart.com for more information, email kayla.price@christushealth.org, or call 903-438-4799.