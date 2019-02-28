Sports Thursday 02.28.19

The Chapel Hill Lady Devils will be in San Antonio at the Alamodome. This afternoon where they will face the Wall Lady Hawks at 1:30pm in the State Semi-finals. You can hear the game on STAR 969. Pregame will start about 1:15pm.

Friday night on 101.9 KBUS the 21st ranked Paris Wildcats will play number one Wilmer Hutchins at 6 PM in Commerce. Winner of that game will play Saturday for the right to go to the state tournament in San Antonio next week.

This is the fourth time in the last five years that Paris has made it to the regional tournament.

The north Lamar Pantherettes will be in McKinney starting today for a softball tournament while the North Lamar baseball team will be in Van for a tournament.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team remains ranked fourth in the second edition of the 2018–19 NCAA South Central Regional rankings. The South Central Region consists of the Lone Star, Heartland, and Rocky Mountain Athletic conferences

The Commerce women’s basketball team is ranked eighth in the rankings.

The No. 2 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team split its doubleheader against St. Edward’s on Wednesday evening. The Lions won the first game 4–3 before falling in the second game 11–0.

The decisions bring the Lions to 17–3 for the season.

And the Mavs knocked off Indiana last night 110–101. Rookie Luka Doncic finished with 26 points 10 rebounds and 7 assists in his final game as a teenager. Luka turns 20 today.

The Philadelphia Eagles will not place the franchise tag on Nick Foles, executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman announced at the scouting combine Wednesday. The Super Bowl LII MVP will become a free agent when the league year opens at 4 p.m. ET on March 13.

One year after making a blockbuster trade to move up in the draft, the New York Jets are willing to go in reverse if the price is right. General manager Mike Maccagnan, speaking to reporters Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine, put a “For Sale” sign on the Jets’ pick, third overall. The Jets, with many holes on their roster, would love to recoup the draft capital they spent last March. To jump from sixth to third, where they selected quarterback Sam Darnold, they sent three second-round picks to the Indianapolis Colts.

Cole Hamels of the Cubs got the win Wednesday as Chicago beat the Texas Ranger 9-5. Texas is 1-3-1 in Spring ytraining games this year. They take on the Angels this afternoon at 2:10pm.

Toni Harris made history Tuesday, becoming the first female football player at a skill position to sign a letter of intent, accepting a scholarship to Central Methodist University in Missouri. Harris first made news when she was offered a scholarship in January 2018 to play football at Bethany College, an NAIA school in Kansas. The 5-foot-7, 164-pound safety from Detroit had been playing football at East Los Angeles College in California.

Officials from Pulaski School District in Wisconsin filed a formal complaint against former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday, a day after he was involved in an incident with referees following his stepson’s high school basketball game. The incident occurred after Pulaski High School scored a one-point victory over Notre Dame Academy, for which McCarthy’s stepson plays.