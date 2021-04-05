Sports Update for 04.05.21

Sports brought to you by RENO TIRE AND SERVICE CENTER.

That was Prairland head softball coach Brian Morris after Friday’s 1-0 loss to Edgewood. Pticher Mckenna Guest finished with 15 strikeouts in the circle for the Lady Patriots.

In other softball action, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels defeated Fruitvale 17-1. Logan Huddleston finished with 4 RBI’s for the Lady Rebels.

The Detroit Lady Eagles defeated Sulphur Bluff 15-3. Cooper took care of Wolfe City 14-0.

On the baseball diamond the Paris Wildcats fell to Pleasant Grove 5-3. It was Prairiland over Chisum 9-0. Brooks Morrison had a home run for the Patriots in the win. Brylee Galloway finished with three RBI’s.

Cooper beat Bland 9-8.

Rivercrest won a pair of games over the weekend. They beat Avinger 12-2 on Friday and then took down Hawkins 12-2 on Saturday.

The PJC Softball team split a pair of games with North Texas Community College saturday. Winning the first game 19-1 and losing game two: 15-7.

The PJC baseball team took all three games with Texas Post Grad. Winning both games on Thursday: 12-0 and 17-2 respectively. Game three on Friday was a 3-2 final.

The Paris Wildcat soccer team advanced to the Region 2-4A semifinals after a 1-0 victory over Tyler Chapel Hill. The game was scoreless through regulation and both overtime periods. Paris won the penalty kick shootout 3-1. They will play Celina on Tuesday night at 7pm in Denison.