Sports Update for Aug. 11th

Volleyball is back. Sports brought to you by RENO TIRE AND SERVICE CENTER.

Tonight at Paris High, the Lady Wildcats will take on Prairiland. While North Lamar travels to Edgewood to play Van. Chisum is at Dekalb.

Paris High Volleyball Shirts are for sale for the upcoming season. If interested please contact Ashley Green at Ashley.Green@parisisd.net.

The Paris high football Scrimmage vs. Henderson has been changed to 8-21-20. Same time @ 7:00.

The Big Ten won’t be playing football in 2020. The conference’s presidents have voted to cancel the fall football season due to concerns about playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The reported decision makes the Big Ten the first Power 5 conference to opt against staging a campaign. It’s reportedly attempting to coordinate its announcement with the other major conferences. A formal announcement is expected today.

The Dallas Mavericks rallied from a 22-point deficit in the second half to stun the Utah Jazz 122-114 on Monday. Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavericks with 27 points and Seth Curry added 22. Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingas both sat out the game.

The Lone Star Conference Council of Presidents postponed all competition in the sports of football, soccer, volleyball and basketball to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic during a meeting on Friday morning. Cross country will compete in the fall as scheduled. Additionally, golf and tennis are permitted to compete in their non-championship segments in the fall. No other outside competition will be allowed. This is the conference Texas A&M Commerce competes in.

The Texas Rangers had their three game winning streak snapped last night as they fell 10-2 at home against Seattle. Kyle Seager hit a grand slam to bust the game open. Those two teams will play again tonight. Pregame on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT is at 7:30. First pitch is at 8:05.

The Dallas Stars will open the playoffs this afternoon against Calgary. Face off is at 4:30.