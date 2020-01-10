Stars Win 6th As Bish Earns 33rd Shutout Plus NFL And HS Hoops In Today’s Sports

Tonight on the hardwood, the Detroit boys and girls will welcome district rival Rivercrest to their gym.

The North Lamar Pantherettes will begin district play in Texarkana as they take on Pleasant Grove. Both Prairiland teams will try to bounce back from losses on Tuesday as they travel to Cooper.

Clarksville travels to Linden Kildare while Honey Grove is at Celeste. In non-district action, the North Lamar Panthers will host Van. Paris and Chisum have the night off.

Also:

Boys

Winnsboro at Mt Vernon

Caddo Mills at Mt Pleasant

Chapel Hill at Commerce

Tatum at Hughes Springs

Daingerfield at Elysian Fields

McKinney North at Sulphur Springs

Girls

Winnsboro at Mt Vernon

Chapel Hill at Commerce

Tatum at Hughes Springs

Liberty Eylau at Pittsburg

Daingerfield at Elysian Fields

Royse City at Sulphur Springs

The No. 5 Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team picked up a 68-39 win over A&M International on Thursday. After a sluggish start, the Lions kept their defensive pressure while finding their scoring in the second half to run away with another double-digit win.

The win brings the Lions to 14-0 on the season and 8-0 in the Lone Star Conference. The Dustdevils fall to 7-7 on the season and 4-4 in conference play.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team picked up a 78-65 win over A&M International on Thursday. The Lions jumped out to a lead early and held it throughout the rest of the game.

The win brings the Lions to 10-4 on the season and 6-2 in the Lone Star Conference. The Dustdevils fall to 2-12 on the season and 0-8 in conference play.

Ben Bishop got his 33rd career shutout as the Stars blanked the Anaheim Ducks 3-0 last night on the road. The win is the sixth in a row for the Stars. After starting the season 1-7-1, Dallas has gone 25-7-3 in their last 35 games. The Stars will be in San Jose on Saturday night.

Washington State’s Coach Mike Leach is the new head coach at Mississippi State. Washington State coaches were informed about Leach’s move on Thursday morning. Before accepting the job at Mississippi State, Leach talked to Arkansas about its opening and was close to landing the Tennessee job two years ago. Leach will succeed Joe Moorhead, who was fired Jan 3 after going 14-12 in two seasons with the Bulldogs.

It’s Divisional playoff weekend in the NFL. On Saturday at 3:35 pm Minnesota will travel to San Francisco on NBC, Then, at 7:15 pm the Titans will visit the Ravens on CBS. Ravens’ running back Mark Ingram was listed as questionable Thursday for Saturday against the Titans, but is expected to play…..On Sunday at 2:05 pm, the Houston Texans visit Kansas City with a 2: start on CBS. And to round out the weekend Green Bay will host Seattle at 5:oo pm on FOX.

And, of course, the College Football Playoff Championship is Monday night in New Orleans as #3 Clemson and #1 LSU battle for the top spot. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm on ESPN. LSU is a 5.5 point favorite.

LeBron James surged into the lead in the second round of voting for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced Thursday afternoon.

After Maverick’s guard, Luka Doncic led all players in the first round of voting announced last week, James stormed past Doncic and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo into the top spot with 3,359,871 total votes. Doncic (3,277,870), Antetokounmpo (3,259,383) and James’ Lakers’ teammate Anthony Davis (3,124,446) are the only players with more than three million votes.