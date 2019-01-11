Sports Update For Friday Jan. 11

Friday Night High School Basketball

Tonight the Paris Wildcats begin District basketball as they and the Lady Cats travel to Texarkana to face Liberty Eylau.

It’s cross county showdown in Pattonville as Chisum and Prairiland square off. The girls will tip off around 5:45 with the boys squaring off at 7:00 pm.

Both North Lamar teams have a bye today.

Mt Pleasant at Texas High (boys and girls)

Jefferson at Daingerfield (boys and girls)

Waskom at Hughes Springs (boys and girls)

Cooper at Mt Vernon (boys and girls)

The No. 24 Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team defeated No. 23 Tarleton State 76-64 on Thursday night. The Lions trailed by 11 at halftime but excelled both offensively and defensively in the second half to get the 12-point win.

The win brings the Lions to 13-2 on the season and 5-0 in the Lone Star Conference. The Texans fall to 12-3 on the season and 3-2 in conference play.

Tyree Robinson led the Lions with a season-high 26 points.

The Dallas Stars could not get their offense rolling last night as they fell in Philadelphia 2-1. Jamie Benn had the lone goal for Dallas but it didn’t come until under three minutes left in the game.

Flyers goalie Carter Hart stopped 37 shots in the win. Dallas will be home Saturday to face St. Louis.

And the Dallas Mavericks are in Minnesota tonight to face the T’Wolves.

Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to a source. The redshirt freshman is not obligated to transfer by entering the portal, but it allows other programs to contact him to gauge his interest if he chooses to leave the Buckeyes. The decision comes only six days after Georgia quarterback Justin Fields announced his intention to transfer to Ohio State.

Las Vegas authorities have sent a warrant to collect DNA from Cristiano Ronaldo to discover whether it matches traces found on a dress belonging to Kathryn Mayorga. Mayorga has said Ronaldo raped her in a hotel room in 2009. A statement issued Thursday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that the warrant has been sent to authorities in Italy.

Antonio Brown won’t be released but “all other options are on the table” regarding his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers, team president Art Rooney II told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Brown’s absence from Week 17 practices resulted in a benching for the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, and during that week Brown had a flare-up in a team setting.

NFL Football coming up this weekend

Saturday

Indianapolis at KC—3:35 pm NBC

Dallas at LA Rams—7:15 pm FOX

Sunday

LA Chargers at New England—12:05 pm CBS

Philadelphia at New Orleans—3:40 pm FOX