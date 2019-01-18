Sports Update For Friday Jan. 18

Basketball action continues tonight as teams are trying to set themselves up for a playoff push. On Mix 107.7 at approximately 7:30, it’s our Quality Care ER game of the week as the Mt Vernon boys visit the Chisum Mustangs. Mt Vernon is currently third in the district while Chisum is fourth.

Right before that game will be the Lady Mustangs in action against Mt Vernon. Also happening tonight is Paris High traveling to Pleasant Grove. North Lamar will be at Pittsburg.

Cooper will be at Commerce. Clarksville travels to Bowie. Detroit is at McCleod. Honey Grove host S&S while Roxton has their homecoming game against Fruitvale.

Also:

High School basketball schedule for Friday

Mt Pleasant at Royse City (boys and girls)

Winnsboro at Chapel Hill (boys and girls)

Tatum at Daingerfield (boys and girls)

Mt Vernon at Chisum (boys and girls)

Hughes Springs at Ore City (boys and girls)

Texas A&M University-Commerce head football coach David Bailiff has announced the completion of his full-time coaching staff, as the Lions begin preparations for the 2019 season. The offense will be led by offensive coordinator Billy Riebock, with Famika Anae coaching the offensive line. Wide receivers coach Yogi Gallegos and running backs coach Tim Bleil will return from the 2018 staff. The defense will be led by defensive coordinator Xavier Adibi, with Casey Walker coaching the defensive line, Willie Mack Garza coaching the defensive backs, and Jaylon Finner coaching the safeties. Joey Caldwell rounds out the staff, joining Lion Athletics as the senior director of sports performance.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team lost 81-70 to No. 8 West Texas A&M on Thursday night.

The No. 20 Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team lost 87-66 against No. 16 West Texas A&M on Thursday night. The Lions held the lead with 10 minutes remaining in the game before WT ran away in the final 10 minutes.

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has filed with the NFL a challenge to the team’s decision to void the guaranteed money in the final two years of his contract. An arbitrator will rule at a later date whether the Jaguars are able to withhold the $7.1 million in guaranteed money ($2.93 million in 2019 and $4.17 million in 2020) as punishment for Fournette’s NFL suspension. The NFL suspended Fournette for one game without pay after he left the bench, ran across the field and fought Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Shaq Lawson during the Jaguars’ 24-21 loss at Buffalo on Nov. 25.

Assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett will be back on Jason Garrett’s staff. Lett has been part of Garrett’s staff since 2011 and has helped with the development of DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford, and others. He is the second coach to be retained this week, joining offensive line coach Marc Colombo.

The Seattle Seahawks have signed quarterback Paxton Lynch to a futures deal, giving the former first-round pick an opportunity to compete to be Russell Wilson’s backup. The 24-year-old Lynch was drafted 26th overall by the Denver Broncos in 2016, but he started only four games over two disappointing seasons with the team and was waived before the start of the 2018 season.

NFL Conference Championships

LA Rams at New Orleans Saints—2:05 pm FOX

New England at Kansas City—5:40 pm CBS

NBA referees will answer questions about calls in real time over Twitter in a selection of games for the rest of the season, starting with two games next week. During Monday’s Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers game on TNT and Wednesday’s San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers game on ESPN, fans can tweet @OfficialNBARefs or use the hashtag #RefWatchParty to get responses from officials who are watching the game.